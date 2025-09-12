OpenAI Realignment To Give Nonprofit Over $100 Billion Stake

OpenAI said it’s closer to converting into a more traditional for-profit company — nearing the resolution of painful negotiations with top shareholder Microsoft Corp. and outlining terms of at least $100 billion in equity for its nonprofit arm.

Planned changes will give the existing OpenAI nonprofit control over a new public benefit corporation, Chairman Bret Taylor said in a statement Thursday. And it would provide the nonprofit with an equity stake that would make it “one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in the world,” he wrote.

“OpenAI started as a nonprofit, remains one today, and will continue to be one — with the nonprofit holding the authority that guides our future,” Taylor said in the statement.

OpenAI plans to give the nonprofit an equity stake of more than $100 billion in the new corporation, which is a floor that could increase, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

That stake would give the company a roughly 20% share of OpenAI — if it closes a deal to let employees sell shares at a valuation of $500 billion. That transaction would make OpenAI the biggest startup in the world.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit dedicated to advancing digital intelligence “in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole.” Both Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who were OpenAI co-founders, have spoken about the potential existential risk to humans posed by advanced AI, and argued for ethical leadership in the industry.

But OpenAI’s unusual structure became an issue in 2023, when Altman was suddenly fired and then, after several days of chaos, reinstated. As OpenAI has grown into an AI behemoth, it has moved to remake its board and reshape governance structures. Becoming a public benefit corporation gives the company and its board more justification to pursue financial returns for shareholders.

Though the public benefit designation signals that the business arm remains committed to having a positive impact on society, it can still be run as a profit-seeking entity.