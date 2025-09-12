OpenAI, Nvidia CEOs Set To Announce UK Data Center Investments

The leaders of OpenAI and Nvidia Corp. plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments when they head to the country next week at the same time as President Donald Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The two companies are teaming up with London-based data center business Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. on the project, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang are part of a delegation of US executives expected to visit the country. OpenAI is poised to spend billions of dollars as part of the plan, the people said. American companies across a range of industries are expected to announce tens of billions of dollars in UK investments during Trump’s visit next week, the people said.

An Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives for OpenAI, the White House and Nscale didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.