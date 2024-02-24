OPEC-Watchers Predict Extension Of Oil Cuts Into Next Quarter

Global oil markets are in surplus, and the overhang would expand considerably if the 22-nation OPEC+ bloc were to restore production, the International Energy Agency in Paris said in a report last week. While global oil demand is forecast to reach a new record of 103 million barrels a day this year, the pace of growth is decelerating sharply, according to the IEA. Consumption will be easily matched by a flood of supplies from the US, Brazil, Canada and Guyana, it forecasts.