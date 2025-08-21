Online Gaming Crackdown: Will Singapore, Dubai Come To E-Gaming Companies' Rescue?

After crypto and bitcoin, will Dubai and Singapore come to rescue for Indian e-gaming companies as the Centre plans to introduce the controversial Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 proposing a ban on all real-money games?

This is a déjà vu moment that takes us back to the time when the government banned cryptocurrency exchanges and imposed taxes on them, leading many companies to shut down while others relocated to countries like Dubai and Singapore.

India’s top three online gaming industry associations have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent intervention against the proposed bill that aims to put a blanket ban on real-money games.

The government has introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Parliament on Wednesday, after its Cabinet approval on Tuesday. The proposed law seeks to ban advertising and endorsements of platforms offering real-money games. It also bars banks and NBFCs from processing related transactions.

India’s online gaming sector currently has an enterprise valuation of over Rs 2 lakh crore, generates annual revenues of Rs 31,000 crore, and contributes more than Rs 20,000 crore in taxes, as per association's letter. The sector also supports over 2 lakh jobs, directly and indirectly.