Online Gaming Bill To Impact Pokerbaazi's Operating Model, Says Nazara Tech MD: 'We'll Have To Adapt'

The proposed Online Gaming bill could pose some challenges to the current operating model of Pokerbaazi in India, according to Nazara Technologies Ltd.'s Nitish Mittersain. "We will figure out how to adapt the business going forward," he told NDTV Profit.

Nazara Tech on Wednesday issued a clarification stating that it has no direct exposure to real money gaming businesses. The government is set to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Parliament on Wednesday, after its Cabinet approval.

The proposed law seeks to ban advertising and endorsements of platforms offering real-money games and bars banks and NBFCs from processing related transactions. Mittersain noted that this is an extremely challenging time, kind of a 'watershed moment' for the online gaming industry.

Nazara's own strategy is focused on its core gaming business, which is global business that has 80% business from the international markets, he added. Mittersain highlighted that the company would like to see the actual bill and the contents of it. "As right now, we don't have access to the bill and we have only seen media reports," he said.