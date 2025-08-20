Online Gaming Bill: 'Rs 20,000 Crore Losses To Victims' Prompted Stringent Legislation, Say Sources

The Centre's stringent law against money-based online gaming—The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025—was prompted by an estimated Rs 20,000 crore losses borne by players annually and a rising tide of social distress linked it, government sources told NDTV Profit.

Widespread social distress, including family violence, bankruptcies, and even suicides, along with strong representations from Members of Parliament on the matter, prompted the Centre to bring forward this Bill, they added.

The losses from online money gaming are estimated at Rs 20,000 crore annually, with nearly 45 crore people affected by such platforms, according to people in know.

They further added that the online money gaming companies may now have to change their models in order to survive under the new regime. However, players, will be recognised as victims rather than perpetrators.