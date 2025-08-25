From Rummy Culture To Dream11: List Of Top Apps That Halted Real-Money Games After Online Gaming Act

Business NewsBusinessFrom Rummy Culture To Dream11: List Of Top Apps That Halted Real-Money Games After Online Gaming Act
NDTV Profit covers all the major firms that shut shop with the advent of the bill.

25 Aug 2025, 06:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Online Gaming (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Online Gaming (Photo: Envato)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Many real-money online gaming firms shut their doors after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which also got the President's assent.

The Online Gaming Act cracks down on real money-based gaming, while promoting e-sports and online social games. It prohibits advertising or endorsements of platforms facilitating online games that involve monetary transactions. It bars banks, as well as non-banking financial bodies, from facilitating any transaction involving online money games.

NDTV Profit covers all the major firms that shut shop with the advent of the bill.

Dream 11

Dream 11, the fantasy sports gaming website, has shut down its "cash contests" and assured its users that their money was safe with them and could be withdrawn at any time.

"As per ‘The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’, cash games and contests will be discontinued on Dream11″, the firm said in a message to the users of its application and website.

"Your winnings and deposit balances are completely safe with us and can be withdrawn any time you want," it added.

Rummy Culture And Probo

The Bengaluru-based online card game 'Rummy Culture' that facilitated the use of actual money from players to stake in their rummy games against others in real time, announced that it was winding down its operations in India.

Parent company Gameskraft Technologies said that it was pausing ‘Add Cash’ and ‘Gameplay services’ in its rummy apps, according to reports.

Probo, a company owned by Gameskfraft tech that let users buy and sell predictions on real world events, also shut down.

Zupee

Zupee, an online multiplayer game where users could play against each other in a variety of games such as ludo, snakes and ladders as well as sports-based card games, announced that it would be shuttering its "paid games" service.

Pokerbaazi

After acquiring 48% stake in Moonshine Technologies Pvt. for Rs 982 crore almost a year prior, Nazara Technologies announced that the company would be winding down its Pokerbaazi platform's real money gaming features.

The company said it would evaluate its "future course of action". Pokerbazzi had players use real money in online card games.

Mobile Premier League

Another sports gaming website, Mobile Premier League, aggregated many kinds of games on its platform such as quizzes, board games, e-sports, fantasy leagues as well as real money games. It swiftly announced the end of its real money game operations after the bill was announced.

Rush

Rush, the pay-to-earn crypto gaming platform which involves social networking and blockchain elements closed down after the bill was passed.

Parent company Hike, announced through its founder and chief executive officer Kavin Bharti Mittal, that it would be leaving India and shifting to the US to continue its operations there.

"The Govt of India has made its stance clear: Real money gaming will not be allowed. Years of regulatory ambiguity followed by a bill rushed through to ban all RMG — without industry consultation. The message is loud and clear," Mittal said in a LinkedIn post.

