From Rummy Culture To Dream11: List Of Top Apps That Halted Real-Money Games After Online Gaming Act

Many real-money online gaming firms shut their doors after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which also got the President's assent.

The Online Gaming Act cracks down on real money-based gaming, while promoting e-sports and online social games. It prohibits advertising or endorsements of platforms facilitating online games that involve monetary transactions. It bars banks, as well as non-banking financial bodies, from facilitating any transaction involving online money games.

NDTV Profit covers all the major firms that shut shop with the advent of the bill.