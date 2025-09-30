OnGrid Claims Close To 30% Employee Verifications Fail In Gujarat
Gujarat has a much higher failure rate compared to the national average of 10-20%.
Almost three in 10 or close to 30% of employee verifications in Gujarat failed, according to a report by OnGrid cited by The Hindu Businessline on Tuesday. The report by the human resource tech firm said that Gujarat had one of the highest incidences of employee verification failure. The verification is carried out at the behest of the employer who looks into the candidate's background before hiring them to make sure nothing is amiss.
It helps companies in reducing the likelihood of fraud and keeping their reputations and operations safe from harm. Gujarat has a much higher failure rate compared to the national average of 10-20%, according to a statement given by Chief Business Office, Manav Jain of OnGrid to Businessline.
The primary causes of the verification failure are employees not representing the details of their previous employment accurately, lack of proper documentation, weak internal verification from HR and processing errors in companies.
OnGrid also further said that employees, obscure, improperly quote, and/or overexaggerate details of their salary information, time spent employed and other elements of employment. Select candidates have also tried to deny that they were employed previously by saying that they were part of a small organisation.
It also reported that education check failure in Gujarat was at 7.56% which aligns with the average failure rate.
It further said that firms in the information technology, information technology enabled services and the quick commerce and delivery space are opting for pre-offer check, where the candidate's background information and qualifications are verified before a formal offer to join is extended.