OnGrid Claims Close To 30% Employee Verifications Fail In Gujarat

The primary causes of the verification failure are employees not representing the details of their previous employment accurately, lack of proper documentation, weak internal verification from HR and processing errors in companies.

OnGrid also further said that employees, obscure, improperly quote, and/or overexaggerate details of their salary information, time spent employed and other elements of employment. Select candidates have also tried to deny that they were employed previously by saying that they were part of a small organisation.

It also reported that education check failure in Gujarat was at 7.56% which aligns with the average failure rate.

It further said that firms in the information technology, information technology enabled services and the quick commerce and delivery space are opting for pre-offer check, where the candidate's background information and qualifications are verified before a formal offer to join is extended.