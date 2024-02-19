ONGC's Mumbai High: 50 Years On Still Going Strong

"The successful completion of Mumbai High's 50 years marks an extraordinary and glorious journey, complimented Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri" at the event held in Mumbai on Feb. 18, a company statement said. "Puri emphasized Mumbai High's pivotal role as a beacon for future exploration, urging ONGC to embrace cutting-edge technologies like AI and Data Analytics for sustainability and reduced environmental impact." In his welcome address, ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh assured "intensified production plans and significant investments for exploration, expressing hope for discovering a new field akin to Mumbai High soon." He reiterated ONGC's commitment to exhaustively explore every opportunity within Mumbai High until every last drop of oil is recovered, underscoring the company's dedication to maximising resource utilisation.