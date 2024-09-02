ONGC Unit Eyes 10 GW Green Energy Capacity In Six Years

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. plans to grow its green energy portfolio via its wholly owned subsidiary ONGC Green Ltd. to 10 gigawatts by fiscal 2030, it said on Aug. 30.

The company incorporated ONGC Green, on Feb. 27 with an authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and subscribed and paid up capital of Rs 1 crore. The subsidiary was incorporated in order to engage into energy business value chains. This includes various forms of renewable energy, like solar, wind, hybrid, geothermal, as well as businesses like bio-gas, green hydrogen, energy storage and more.