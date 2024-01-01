ONGC Seeks Partners To Cut Gas Flaring, Zero Methane Emission By 2030

According to the International Energy Agency, India's share in global primary energy consumption is expected to rise to 9.8% by 2050.

"India's share in cumulative global green-house-gas (GHG) emissions has been only 4%, and current emission is 7%, despite its population share of 16-17%," he said. "As a responsible corporate citizen of the world, we are fully aware of our obligation towards the mother planet, which is shared by developing and developed world alike. Accordingly, our nation is chasing a paradigm shift in energy consumption, with a focus on cleaner, greener, and sustainable alternatives." With increasing energy demand, the commitment to decarbonisation is stronger than ever.