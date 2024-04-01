ONGC, Reliance Industries, Oil India In Focus As Gas Output Margins Tighten

The government has lowered the gas price ceiling to $9.87 per million metric British thermal unit of gas, effective April 1, impacting profit margin of companies exploring and producing gas from these areas.

The gas price ceiling has been reduced for gas being produced from discoveries in deep-water, ultra deepwater and high-pressure, high-temperature areas, according to the notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India dated March 31.

The new gas price ceiling of $9.87 per million metric British thermal unit of gas is a 1% reduction from the previous ceiling of $9.96 per million metric British thermal unit, and is applicable from April 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2024.