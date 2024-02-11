ONGC Q3 Results: Profit Falls 6.7% QoQ, Misses Estimates

The total crude oil production saw a 3.3% year on year drop at 5.219 million metric tonne. Out of the total crude oil produced 7.72% were from ONGC's joint ventures. The total gas production saw a 4.3% year on year dip to 5.125 billion cubic meters.

According to the exchange filling, the reduction in the company's 9MFY24 production output was due to:

Shutdown in Panna-Mukta offshore platforms for commissioning of new crude oil pipeline to modernize its evacuation facilities, post taking over from JV Partners.

Cyclone Biparjoy (June 2023) disrupted offshore and onshore production.

Crude oil production of a Southern Asset was hampered as a refinery stopped receiving oil, following a leakage in their pipeline.

Natural decline from Mature fields

The company stated that, "To counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, ONGC is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well drilling activities". The company said that the decline in production from the matured fields will be compensated in upcoming quarters due to the commencement of additional production from upcoming projects, which are under various stages of development. Crude oil production already commenced from KG 98/2.