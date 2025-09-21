ONGC, OIL Aim To Launch Rs 3,200 Crore Stratigraphic Drilling Campaign Next Year

The government has agreed to compensate Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) for the cost of the stratigraphic drilling campaign. The Rs 3,200 crore estimated cost also includes a fee to be paid to BP for its services, officials said.

"The blocks (or areas) where the stratigraphic drilling is to take place is currently owned by the government and it alone will decide how any discovery has to be monetised - either through auctioning the area or giving it to a company or a consortium on a nomination basis," another official said.

It is unclear if BP would like to be part of the monetisation. "It is entirely possible that they demand a first right of refusal (ROFR) in any development, getting a predefined percentage of stake in any consortium that monetises a discovery. But nothing has been conveyed so far," the official said.

India imports almost 88% of its oil needs and about half of its natural gas requirement. The government is keen to cut this $150 billion import bill by raising domestic production. One way of doing this is to find newer resources, and the stratigraphic drilling is a step in that direction.