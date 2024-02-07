ONGC Inks JV Pact With NTPC For Renewable Energy

"Specifically, the agreement encompasses ventures in offshore wind projects while also delving into potential opportunities in storage, e-mobility, carbon credits, green credits, green hydrogen business, and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol."

The joint venture agreement was signed by NTPC Green Energy Ltd. CEO Mohit Bhargava, and ONGC executive director Satish Kumar Dwivedi. The signing took place in the presence of ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh and NTPC Limited chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh.