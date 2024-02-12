ONGC Expects 5-6% Rise In Oil Production In FY25

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. expects a 5-6% increase in oil production for FY25, attributed to elevated production from the KG 98/2 basin.

The company sees improvement in production output in Q4 FY24 and expects to conclude the fiscal with production levels comparable to, or slightly higher than, FY23, it said in a conference call on Monday.

It guided a 15% increase in production output in the next three years.