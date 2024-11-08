ONGC Earnings Lean On Two Factors —And Neither Is Holding Up

ONGC's earnings are generally insulated from oil price swings, with sensitivity kicking in only when Brent crude drops below $75 per barrel, according to a HSBC Research note in September.

Although windfall taxes are currently nil, the Union government can reimpose them if prices rise, capping ONGC's crude realisations again.

However, oil prices may remain subdued going into 2025. Major brokerages cite trade tariffs and possible OPEC+ supply boosts as key factors.