ONGC Commences 'First Oil' Production At KG 98/2 Oil And Gas Field

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation announced the successful commencement of “First Oil” production from its deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 Block, located off the coast of the Bay of Bengal, on Jan. 7.

With the commencement of this first oil from 'M-field', the company has completed Phase 2, according to an exchange filing. The project is on track, with the final phase planned to be completed by June 2024, the oil exploration and production company said.