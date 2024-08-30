ONGC Awaits Russia's Directive On Transfer Of Abandonment Fund For Dividend Payments

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, said it is awaiting the directives from the Russian government to transfer the Abandonment Fund -- created for the project—to Russia, so that dividend payments can start for the Sakhalin-I project.

The dividend payment for Sakhalin 1 project in Russia stopped in 2022 after ExxonMobil the operator of the field unilaterally stopped production following the Russia-Ukraine war. The decision affected the partners including ONGC, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd.

Russian government took control of the ExxonMobil’s 30% stake in the field and formed a new company where the stakes were transferred respectively to the partners.

“However, the payment of dividend is contingent over transfer of Abandonment Fund, that is used to close the wells after they reach full capacity and are finally abandoned,” Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh told NDTV Profit.