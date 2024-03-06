ONGC Approves Rs 99 Crore Investment In Newly Created Green Arm

ONGC Green Ltd. was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ONGC on Feb. 27 to pursue renewable energy, bio-fuels, green hydrogen, and carbon capture projects.

It is proposed to be engaged in renewable energy spaces like solar, wind, hyrbid, hydel, tidal and geothermal. It will also engage with renewable energy sources like biofuels and biogas, green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia and green methanol. ONGC also stated that the company will also be involved in storage, carbon capture utilisation and storage, and the liquified natural gas business.

The company was set up with an authorised capital of Rs 1,000 crore; the company subscribed to 10 lakh shares of face value Rs 10, which is 100% of ONGC Green's shareholding.