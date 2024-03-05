ONDC To Introduce Marginal Transaction Fee In FY25 — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The Open Network for Digital Commerce will soon levy a marginal fee for every successful transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the exact quantum of the fee or when it will be implemented has not been decided yet, the move is aimed at making ONDC a self-sustaining network orchestrator, as the people quoted above said on the condition of anonymity.

Instead of a flat percentage-based structure, the fee could be levied on every successful transaction completed via the network. The board at ONDC will take the final call on the exact model and fee structure, which are still being worked out at this stage.

The spirit of the model will be based on benefit-sharing and not rent-seeking, the people said.

ONDC declined to comment on the development.

The government-backed open network has seen growth ever since it opened to the public. In January 2024, it saw over 60 lakh transactions, compared to roughly 1,200 in the same month last year. For February, that number is slated to exceed 70 lakh.