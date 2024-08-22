ONDC Network Aims For 3-4 Crore E-Commerce Transactions By Next March

Open Network for Digital Commerce, also known as ONDC Network, which crossed 1.2 crore monthly e-commerce transactions, aims to achieve 3–4 crore transactions by the end of this financial year, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T Koshy.

“We have already crossed 12 million (1.2 crore) transactions in July; slowly, this number will increase. I am expecting that we will touch 30–40 million (3–4 crore) transactions by the end of this financial year,” Koshy told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of its credit financial services launch on Thursday.

The company has launched credit services, which will be fully digital and paperless loans available in just six minutes. "The new offering is integrated with nine buyer applications (also known as lending service providers) and three lenders, marking a significant milestone in ONDC Network’s mission to enhance accessibility and efficiency in credit services,” the company said in a press release.