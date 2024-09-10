ONDC Names Former TRAI Head RS Sharma As Non-Executive Chairperson

Open Network for Digital Commerce has appointed RS Sharma as the non-executive chairperson, according to an official release on Tuesday.

Sharma's stint as the ONDC chair comes after leading many of the government's digital initiatives, such as his role as the director general and mission director of the Unique Identification Authority of India, chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and as the chief executive officer of the National Health Authority.

He also served as the chief secretary for the Jharkhand government and has been a member of the ONDC advisory council and the ONDC technology and strategy review council. He also led the CoWin project, the digital backbone of the Covid-19 vaccination program in India.