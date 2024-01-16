ONDC-Enabled Ride Hailing App Namma Yatri Launched In Delhi

Open Network for Digital Commerce-enabled Namma Yatri, touted to be India's first open mobility network, has expanded its services to Delhi, soon after reaching the 1-lakh daily ride mark.

Namma Yatri will connect autorickshaw drivers to users for rides in Delhi on a zero-commission model. Instead, drivers will have to pay a subscription fee to Namma Yatri, which stands at Rs 25 per day for unlimited rides or Rs 3.5 per trip. This is similar to the model deployed by Rapido Cabs, as it challenges Uber and Ola.

Started in Kochi in 2020 as 'Yatri', the Namna Yatri family of apps operates in seven cities, such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Mysuru and Kolkata, with about 1.7 lakh drivers and 2.5 crore trips so far. It averages about 1 lakh rides daily across these markets.

In Delhi, Namma Yatri has onboarded over 10,000 drivers and targets over 50,000 drivers to come onboard in the next three months.

"The app already recognises rides to and from metro stations as special rides and offers a better service to both drivers and customers. In the coming months, the app will deeply integrate with public transportation through ONDC to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi," according to a statement by Juspay.