NDTV ProfitBusinessOnce Hinduja Global's Prized Jewel, Sagility India Debuts At Nearly Double The Valuation
ADVERTISEMENT

Once Hinduja Global's Prized Jewel, Sagility India Debuts At Nearly Double The Valuation

Sagility India's IPO was subscribed 3.2 times on the third and final day of bidding, led by demand from retail investors.

12 Nov 2024, 03:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sagility India listing ceremony at NSE. (Image source: NDTV Profit/Vishal Patel)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
Sagility India listing ceremony at NSE. (Image source: NDTV Profit/Vishal Patel)  
Sagility India Ltd., previously known as HGS Healthcare and earlier known as one of the most profitable ventures of Hinduja Global Solutions, nearly doubled in valuation during its debut on the national bourses since the control changed hands. Hinduja Global Solutions announced divestment of its healthcare services business to Baring Private Equity Asia for nearly Rs 9,000 crore in August 2021 to unlock value for all HGS stakeh...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT