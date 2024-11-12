Once Hinduja Global's Prized Jewel, Sagility India Debuts At Nearly Double The Valuation

Sagility India listing ceremony at NSE. (Image source: NDTV Profit/Vishal Patel)
Sagility India Ltd., previously known as HGS Healthcare and earlier known as one of the most profitable ventures of Hinduja Global Solutions, nearly doubled in valuation during its debut on the national bourses since the control changed hands. Hinduja Global Solutions announced divestment of its healthcare services business to Baring Private Equity Asia for nearly Rs 9,000 crore in August 2021 to unlock value for all HGS stakeh...