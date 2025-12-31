New Year's Eve Delivery Chaos Looms As Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely To Join Strike

Business NewsBusinessNew Year's Eve Delivery Chaos Looms As Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely To Join Strike
The strike may affect the operations of food delivery and quick commerce firms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto on New Year's Eve.

31 Dec 2025, 07:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The strike may affect the operations of food delivery and quick commerce firms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto on New Year's Eve (Image source: Unsplash)
Gig and platform workers of various app-based delivery services from Mumbai and Maharashtra are likely to participate in the nationwide strike, officials said on Wednesday.

Amid the strike call by gig workers' unions, police are closely monitoring developments to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, according to police officials.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have claimed that lakhs of workers are set to join the nationwide strike to demand better payouts and improved working conditions.

'Maharashtra Police are keeping a close watch on developments related to the nationwide strike involving workers of app-based food delivery platforms,' officials said.

Gig and platform workers of various app-based delivery platforms in Mumbai and Maharashtra are likely to participate in the strike, an official added.

'We are not anticipating any major issues, but app-based delivery service may be impacted,' he said.

The strike may affect the operations of food delivery and quick commerce firms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto on New Year's Eve, when demand is at an all-time high.

'Police are coordinating with employers and organisers of the strike to avoid any untoward incident,' the police official said.

