Olectra Greentech Targets Delivery Of 2,000 Vehicles In FY26 After Best-Ever H1 Performance

Olectra Greentech, a key player in India's electric bus market, is hopeful of delivering around 2,000 vehicles in FY26, according to its Managing Director (MD) Mahesh Babu. In the previous financial year, the company delivered nearly 1,900 vehicles.

“The target is to deliver close to 2,000 vehicles this year, so that's what we are working on. We delivered about 1,900 vehicles last year. I think we will definitely cross that this year,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

“If we continue to retain this quarter's (Q2FY26) delivery and improve 5-10%, which we are planning to do, I think we'll be able to hit a good number, which is much higher growth than last year we are looking at,” he added.

The Hyderabad-based firm also achieved over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for the first half of FY26, marking its best-ever H1 performance. “Even if you look at the half, we have done the best half. I am very proud to say that we have done about 1000 crore plus in the first half,” the top executive said.