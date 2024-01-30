Olectra Greentech Targets 165% CAGR Over FY25-28 Backed By New Facility

Olectra Greentech Ltd. is targeting approximately 165% compound annual growth rate over FY25-28, according to Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep.

The goal is backed by their new state-of-the-art greenfield facility near Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, designed to increase their annual production capacity to 5,000 buses, he told NDTV Profit.

With an order book of over 8,000 vehicles, Olectra is focusing on capacity expansion. It plans to manufacture 2,500 units by the end of FY25, embarking on a growth rate of around 210%. Coupled with their intent to maintain an Ebitda margin of 12.5%, this positions Olectra to expand on its market share and volume, Pradeep said.