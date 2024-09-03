Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Meets Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari To Discuss India's EV Future

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal met Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday to discuss the future of electric vehicles, green energy and ONDC in India.

"Discussed ways to further boost Electric Vehicles manufacturing in India and the tremendous scope @ONDC_Official presents for new market opportunities," Goyal, who is the minister of commerce & industry, posted on X.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet you today @PiyushGoyal ji! EVs are the future of mobility and @ONDC_Official is the future of commerce in India. ONDC will enable truly inclusive e-commerce for all - consumers, kiranas, brands, and platforms!," Aggarwal wrote on X.