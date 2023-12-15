Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal Launches India-Focused AI Firm Krutrim

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday launched Krutrim, a startup focused on building a full-stack, India-focused artificial intelligence company.

Krutrim will be involved in building AI chips, a family of large language models and a user-facing app, he said at an event in Bengaluru.

The company's base large language model is named Krutrim and is now open for early access. It will be open to the public in January next year. A more sophisticated version, the Krutrim Pro, will be launched next quarter.

Krutrim is trained in over 20 Indian languages and can respond to about 10 of them. The team is based in Bengaluru and the Bay Area, and Krutrim will have three major departments—silicon hardware and software, infrastructure and applied AI engineering, Aggarwal said.