Ola's AI Firm Krutrim Turns Unicorn With $50 Million Fundraise

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim has become India's first AI unicorn after raising $50 million at a $1 billion valuation.

The firm announced the successful closure of its first round of funding in a statement on Friday. The round was led by "prominent investors such as Matrix Partners India and others," it said.

"This landmark achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the Indian tech ecosystem, as Krutrim becomes the country's fastest unicorn and also India’s first AI company to attain unicorn status," it said.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company's mission to revolutionise the AI landscape, drive innovation, and expand its reach globally.