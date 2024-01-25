Ola Names Former Unilever Executive Hemant Bakshi As CEO

Ola's parent company, ANI Technologies, named former Unilever executive Hemant Bakshi as its next chief executive officer, with Bhavish Aggarwal stepping away from his role as the mobility giant undergoes a streamlining of operations.

Bakshi was the executive vice president of the marketplace and chairperson of Unilever Indonesia. He joined Ola and moved back to India around four months ago.

The company is reorganising into three business units—ride hailing and mobility, financial services, and logistics and e-commerce—to "allow focused management, streamlined operations, and more agility," according to a statement on Thursday.

(This is a developing story.)