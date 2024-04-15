Ola Electric Slashes Scooter Prices Despite Lower Subsidy Regime

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. has reduced the prices of its entry-level scooters, despite a lower subsidy regime that came into effect on April 1. Prices of Ola Electric scooters now start at Rs 69,999, as against Rs 79,999 earlier. The Ola S1 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh variants are now priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively, as against Rs 79,999, Rs 89,999 and Rs 1.10 lakh, respectively, according to a company statement on Monday.

The prices of S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro remain unchanged at Rs 89,999, Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, respectively.

“We believe that India’s EV industry has reached an inflection point with the EV penetration in the two-wheeler segment at an all-time high last month,” an Ola spokesperson said in the statement. “Our S1 X portfolio now addresses the high upfront cost of EVs, which is one of the major barriers to EV adoption. With new prices for the S1 X and a wide product portfolio, we are confident of driving EV penetration further across the country.”

All Ola scooters come with an eight-year or 80,000-km battery warranty.