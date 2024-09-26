Ola Electric Reinvents Dealership To Expand Sales, Service Networks
The ‘Network Partner Program’ is Ola Electric’s version of building a dealership network, just that it can be scaled faster and cheaper.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has started taking steps to fix the sales and aftersales experience of its customers amid reports of its service centres bursting at their seams.
India’s largest electric two-wheeler maker has launched the ‘Network Partner Program’ to onboard 10,000 partners by the end of 2025 to expand its sales and service network into Tier-II and Tier-III India, according to a company statement on Thursday. A thousand of these immediately come on board to cater to the upcoming festive demand.
Essentially, the ‘Network Partner Program’ is Ola Electric’s version of building a dealership network, just that it can be scaled faster and cheaper.
“While company-owned stores will be the anchors of our sales and service network, this program will be instrumental in expanding the EV footprint deeper into urban and rural markets,” Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric, said in the statement. “We will continue to expand and invest in our front-end network to accelerate EV adoption to #EndICEAge, and by the end of next year, will have 10,000 network partners across the country.”
Ola Electric, at present, has nearly 800 company-owned stores. The ‘Network Partner Program’ will increase that figure to 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season.