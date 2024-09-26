Ola Electric Reinvents Dealership To Expand Sales, Service Networks

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has started taking steps to fix the sales and aftersales experience of its customers amid reports of its service centres bursting at their seams.

India’s largest electric two-wheeler maker has launched the ‘Network Partner Program’ to onboard 10,000 partners by the end of 2025 to expand its sales and service network into Tier-II and Tier-III India, according to a company statement on Thursday. A thousand of these immediately come on board to cater to the upcoming festive demand.

Essentially, the ‘Network Partner Program’ is Ola Electric’s version of building a dealership network, just that it can be scaled faster and cheaper.