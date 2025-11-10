Ola Electric Refutes Tech Leak Allegations, Reaffirms Commitment to Indigenous Battery Innovation

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has issued a clarification in response to recent media reports alleging a technology leak involving a former LG Energy Solution executive. The company dismissed the claims as misleading and baseless, asserting that the reported pouch cell technology is neither a focus of its research nor part of its commercial strategy.

Ola emphasised that its flagship 4680 Bharat Cell is built on advanced dry electrode technology, focusing on its commitment to homegrown innovation amid increasing competitive pressure.

The company in an exchange filing said, "The media reports alleging technology intrigue involving Ola Electric, casting unfounded aspersions on the company's world-class battery innovation capabilities, are misleading and completely baseless."

It further added that, "to set the record straight: A South Korean publication recently claimed that an unnamed former LG Energy Solution executive attempted to pass on pouch cell technology IPs to Ola Electric."

The company also stated that the "insidious media report" emerges at a telling time, just as Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell, has entered commercial production.

The 4680 Bharat Cell represents India's first indigenous large-format cell and directly competes with the Korean majors in the domestic market. The fear of losing market opportunities, including a significant customer in Ola Electric, is prompting the foreign rival to attack an indigenous battery innovation. "The timing of this selective leak to South Korean media, and its swift, unverified replication by a section of the Indian press, appears dubious at best," the company said.

The company also posted a list of facts,