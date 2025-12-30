Ola Electric Receives Government Approval For 4680 Bharat Cell Powered Roadster X+ Bike

Commenting on the development, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, 'The government certification of the Roadster X+ is a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey towards building end-to-end EV technology in India.' With the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh) , the spokesperson said, 'We are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology. This is a defining step towards accelerating EV adoption in India's motorcycle-dominated two-wheeler market.' The certification has been issued following rigorous vehicle-level safety, electrical, performance, and environmental testing, as notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for certification of battery operated vehicles in the electric two-wheeler category, the company said.