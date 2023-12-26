Ola Electric Plans To Deploy Rs 1,226.43 Crore From IPO On Cell Production Capacity Expansion

On future product launch plans, the company said, "We plan to further launch affordable mass market Ola S1 models, including E2Ws (electric two-wheelers) targeted at the personal, business to business and last-mile delivery segment by first half of Fiscal 2025."

It further said, "We also plan to commence delivery of our motorcycles, which we announced on Aug. 15, 2023, by the first half of fiscal 2026. We plan to further expand our product portfolio to also cover mass market motorcycles to capture a broader base of consumers across different product types and price points in the long run."

On Aug. 15, 2023, OEM had announced a line-up of E2W motorcycles, comprising the Cruiser, Adventure, the Roadster and flagship motorcycle, the Diamondhead.