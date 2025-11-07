Ola Electric May Face Rough Roads As LG Energy Solutions Levels Tech Leak Charge Against Ex-Researcher

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. may stare at rough roads over allegations of having accessed confidential technology "leaked" by a former researcher of South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.

The Korean company has claimed that one of its ex-researcher leaked its proprietary pouch-type ternary lithium-ion battery manufacturing to the Indian EV manufacturer, along with the manufacturing steps and know-how, according to a report in The Hindu Businessline.

In accordance with this, the researcher is reportedly under investigation by the National Intelligence Service, Seoul Metropolitan Police, and LG Energy Solution.

As per the reports, the person in question has admitted to having transferred the information to Ola Electric, but denies having been aware of the confidential nature of the technology.