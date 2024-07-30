Ola Electric Gets Legal Notice From MapMyIndia On Data Theft, Licence Breach Allegations
CE Info Systems Ltd., the parent company of MapMyIndia, has issued a legal notice to Ola Electric, alleging that the ride-hailing company has improperly used its mapping data to develop Ola Maps. The notice, a copy of which was reviewed by NDTV Profit, accuses Ola Electric of caching and saving MapMyIndia’s data and reverse engineering a licenced product in violation of their agreement.
MapMyIndia contends that Ola Maps has utilised its proprietary data for creating its mapping services, contrary to the terms of their licencing agreement. The agreement explicitly prohibited the co-mingling and reverse engineering of MapMyIndia's data and products. This breach, MapMyIndia asserts, has not only undermined its proprietary technology, but also misled users regarding the origins of Ola Maps' data.
MapMyIndia disputes Ola Electric’s recent claims that Ola Maps was developed using only open data. This assertion is factually incorrect. Ola Maps’ development was heavily reliant on MapMyIndia’s proprietary data, which was accessed and used inappropriately, the company said.
For those curious to know what we have built in Ola maps in house and what we have leveraged from the open source community, we will be publishing a detailed technical blog over the weekend. Hope you all enjoy reading it!— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 6, 2024
Ola Cabs first entered into a multi-year licencing agreement with MapMyIndia in 2015 for access to its mapping data. In 2022, Ola Electric integrated MapMyIndia's services into its S1 Pro electric scooter. However, earlier this month, Ola Cabs announced that it had transitioned from Google Maps to its own Ola Maps for operational use. This move was highlighted by Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Ola, who revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the shift had resulted in cost saving of approximately Rs 100 crore annually.
After Azure exit last month, weâve now fully exited google maps. We used to spend â¹100 cr a year but weâve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed ð— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 5, 2024
Also, Ola maps API available on @Krutrim cloud! Many moreâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wYj1Q1YohO