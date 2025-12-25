Ola Electric Bags Rs 367 Crore Sanction Order From Ministry Of Heavy Industries

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

According to the filing, the sanction pertains to the Demand Incentive for the determined sales value for financial year 2025. It ratifies a payment of Rs 366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Ltd.

IFCI is an Indian government-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) and development finance institution, established in 1948 to provide medium and long-term finance to the industrial sector.

The filing stated that the order underscores Ola Electric’s role as a key contributor to India’s advanced automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

Commenting on the feat, an Ola Electric spokeperson said, "The sanction of Rs 366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto Scheme is a strong endorsement of Ola Electric’s manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building world-class EV technology in India".

They added that the incentive recognises the company's sustained efforts in scaling domestic production, deepening localisation, and driving innovation across the electric mobility value chain.

"We remain committed to supporting the Government of India’s vision of making India a global hub for advanced automotive manufacturing and clean mobility", the spokesperson emphasised.

The PLI-Auto Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, encouraging advanced automotive technologies, and enhancing India’s global competitiveness in the auto and auto components sector.