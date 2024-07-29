Ola Electric Aims To Start E-Motorcycle Sale By Mid-2025: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., already known for its portfolio of e-scooters, is set to expand into the realm of electric motorcycles as it plans to start selling them in the first half of 2025, according to founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

"Most people buy motorcycles for the thrill, speed, and acceleration," Aggarwal told NDTV Profit's Tamanna Inamdar in an interview. "Electric motorcycles excel in all these areas, with superior torque and speed. They offer a compelling proposition for young buyers."

"Our upcoming products will also feature an impressive range," he said, emphasising the appeal of electric motorcycles, particularly their performance.

Next year, the company will begin producing its own cells for its products, which constitute about a third of the vehicle's cost. Manufacturing these cells in India will significantly reduce the costs, according to Aggarwal.