Ola Cabs Launches Operations At Ayodhya Airport
Ola expands its operations to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, catering to the increasing number of tourists visiting the holy city.
Ride-hailing platform Ola Mobility has launched its operations at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport also known as the Ayodhya Airport, the company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Aggarwal wrote, "Namaste Ayodhya! Thrilled to launch Ola Cabs operations at Ayodhya Airport! Ram Nagri Ayodhya is the fastest growing cultural, tourist hub in India, welcoming millions of tourists annually. Hope to help make this spiritual journey for us Indians more convenient and accessible!"
The grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is estimated to help the town attract at least 50 million tourists a year as massive spending on infrastructure such as airports will put the once out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh on the tourism circuit.
With several luxury and budget hotels, resorts, and homestays coming up in Ayodhya, the holy city is emerging as a new favourite of the tourism industry. As tourist numbers rise in Ayodhya, Ola Cabs is ensuring smooth commutes for visitors at the airport.
In February 2024, Ola set up the Ola Zone at the Chennai International Airport. The launch of service at the airport comes in the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Airports Authority of India and OLA Cabs with an intent to provide and ensure the presence of multiple facilities of ground transportation for the convenience of passengers travelling through the airports.