Ola Cabs Launches Operations At Ayodhya Airport

The grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is estimated to help the town attract at least 50 million tourists a year as massive spending on infrastructure such as airports will put the once out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh on the tourism circuit.

With several luxury and budget hotels, resorts, and homestays coming up in Ayodhya, the holy city is emerging as a new favourite of the tourism industry. As tourist numbers rise in Ayodhya, Ola Cabs is ensuring smooth commutes for visitors at the airport.