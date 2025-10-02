Oil Ministry Invites Applications For BPCL Chairman Post

BPCL is the fourth company in the oil sector where PESB couldn't find a suitable candidate since 2021. PESB in May 2023 did not make any recommendation for the top post at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the task was then entrusted to an SCSC. That panel picked Arvindar Singh Sahney - who had never been on the IOC board - for the top job at India's largest oil firm in November 2024.