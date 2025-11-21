Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings

'This fiscal, crude price, though volatile, are likely to soften to $65-67 per barrel. GRM is expected to remain modest at $4-6 per barrel as moderate global demand and energy transition trends weigh on refining spreads. Amid this, unchanged retail fuel prices will boost marketing margin to $14 per barrel (Rs 8 per litre), resulting in overall margin improving more than 50% to $18-20 per barrel,' said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.