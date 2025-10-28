OIL Inks Pact With BPCL For Andhra Refinery Project, May Pick Up Minority Stake

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) with additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to build world-class refining and petrochemical infrastructure in southern India."

"By joining hands with OIL, we are combining complementary strengths to create a project of strategic scale and sustainability. The Ramayapatnam complex will not only reshape BPCL’s portfolio but also reinforce India’s self-reliance in fuels and petrochemicals, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Khanna added.