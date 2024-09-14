Oil India AGM: Diesel Exports To Bangladesh Remain Uninterrupted, Says Chairman

Oil India Ltd. has had no payment disruptions for diesel exports to Bangladesh, and equipment delivery for its refinery project through the neighbouring country remains uninterrupted, its chairman and managing director Ranjit Rath said on Saturday.

"The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is functioning and there's absolutely no disruptions in transporting diesel," Rath said, while addressing media post the company's 65th annual general meeting. He added that a letter of credit is in place for supplies of diesel to Bangladesh despite a political crisis in the state.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., an Assam-based subsidiary of Oil India, exports 6,000 to 7,000 metric tonnes of diesel per month to Bangladesh through a 131-kilometre pipeline that currently ends beyond Parbatipur in Bangladesh. This pipeline, inaugurated in March last year, has an annual capacity of transporting one million tonnes of diesel.

NRL is increasing its capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum to 9 million tonnes. The construction is expected to be finished by December 2025, Rath said. "Another six months will be needed for stabilisation, so we aim to operate the refinery at full capacity by March 2027."