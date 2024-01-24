Oil Companies See Significant Increase In Q3 Marketing Margin, Says ICRA

Oil marketing companies have experienced a significant rise in marketing margins in the third quarter of the current financial year, according to ICRA Ltd.

The OMCs have achieved increased net realisations, with approximately Rs 11 per litre higher for petrol and about Rs 6 per litre higher for diesel, compared to international product prices, according to a report by the local rating agency.

The enhanced margin persists even as the diesel marketing margin entered negative territory during the quarter ended December, the credit rating agency said.