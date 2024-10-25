Oil And Gas Regulator Proposes Removal Of Exclusivity For All City Gas Distributors

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India has issued a notice to India city gas distribution companies which declares 73 networks as common carriers. The proposed notice implies no exclusivity to existing operators and the open access could allow other entities to enter and provide CNG services in the named regions.

City gas distributors like Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and IRM Energy Ltd. may be under pressure in trade today on the back of this notice.

This marks the second negative development for the companies in the sector after the latest edict by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reduced administered price mechanism gas allocation to the industry by 20%.