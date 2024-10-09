Oil & Gas Q2 Results Preview: Mixed Quarter For OMCs, Gas Distributors To See Volume Growth

Oil marketing companies are set to be impacted by a weaker refining segment, while the strong marketing margins could help support earnings.

Benchmark Singapore's gross refining margins fell 62% year-on-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This could lead Bharat Petroleum Corp., Indian Oil Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. to report gross refining margins of $7, $5.5, and $5.5 per barrel, respectively, according to Nuvama. This stands lower than the $13-18 range a year ago.

As per Motilal Oswal, standalone Ebitda of HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil could increase 2.2 times, 38% and 3%, respectively, on a sequential basis. The growth is primarily driven by higher marketing margins on petrol and diesel, which resulted from the September dip in crude prices, with the companies earning margins in the range of Rs 10–13 per litre.