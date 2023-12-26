Office Space Demand Nearly Doubles In October-December In Top Six Cities: Colliers

Office space demand surged 92% during the October-December period across six major cities on better demand for workspace from corporates and coworking operators, according to Colliers India.

Gross leasing of office space stood at 20.2 million square feet in the fourth quarter of this calendar year from 10.5 million square feet in the year-ago period, data by the real estate consultant shows.

Helped by strong demand during the December quarter, the total leasing of office space rose 16% to 58.2 million square feet during the 2023 calendar year from 50.3 million square feet last year.

Colliers tracks office demand and supply of 6 cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Gross leasing or absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of intent has been signed.

According to the data: